MOVES-Friends Provident Intl names Khor Seng CEO, Chris Wei chairman

June 16 Friends Provident International Ltd, a
unit of Aviva Plc, appointed Khor Hock Seng as chief
executive and Chris Wei as chairman, effective July 1.
Friends Provident said the appointments follow current
Executive Chairman John Van Der Wielen's announcement to step
down from his post, effective June 30.
Wielen will remain on Friends Provident's board as
non-executive director, the company said on Tuesday.
Wei, CEO Global Life Insurance, took overall responsibility
for Friends Provident in April 2015, as part of Aviva's
acquisition of Friends Life Group.
Seng, who was appointed CEO of Aviva Asia in 2013, will
continue to report to Wei.
Friends Provident said the appointments are subject to
regulatory approval.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)