Slim's mining firm Frisco posts 3rd quarter profit

MEXICO CITY Oct 26 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's mining company Minera Frisco said on Friday it had posted a net profit in the third quarter of 1.179 billion pesos ($91.7 million).

The profit compared with a loss of 196 million pesos during the same quarter in 2011.

Minera Frisco said revenues in the July-September period were 1.906 billion pesos, down from 2.179 billion pesos during the same period last year.

