2012年 2月 27日

Slim's Minera Frisco posts 387 pct jump Q4 profit

MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's mining company Frisco said on Monday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 387 percent compared to the same quarter in 2010.

Frisco reported a profit of 712.3 million pesos ($51 million) in the October to December period, up from 146.2 million pesos in the same quarter a year earlier.

