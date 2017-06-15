UPDATE 1-Amazon natives in Peru reach deal with Canada's Frontera over oilfield

(Recasts to lead on deal with Amazon natives occupying
oilfield)
LIMA, June 15 About 600 natives of Peru's Amazon
region left a non-producing oilfield they had occupied since
April due to a land-use dispute after reaching an agreement with
Canada's Frontera Energy Corporation, the company said
on Thursday.
The company, known as Pacific Exploration & Production
before a name change earlier this week, said it had come to an
agreement with the natives over payment for the use of the land,
and also agreed to finance a number of community projects.
The oilfield, known as Lot 192, is the largest in the
country and once produced 10,000 barrels of crude per day. But
production is currently suspended because the ageing pipeline
serving the area was shut down early last year after suffering
various spills.
Last month, Frontera and Peru's state-run oil company
Petroperu said they were considering a partnership to develop
the field. Frontera won a two-year concession to operate the
500,000-hectare (1,931-square-mile) lot in 2015, and the rights
will be transferred to Petroperu when it expires next year.
Separately, Frontera said in a Thursday statement it plans
to invest $2.5 billion in oil and gas exploration and production
in Peru. The company said it has had a presence in Peru since
2001.
