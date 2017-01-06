版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 11:32 BJT

UPDATE 1-Frontier Airlines hires banks to plan IPO - New York Times

(Adds details)

Jan 5 Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines is preparing for an initial public offering and has hired banks to plan the debut, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Frontier Airlines has hired Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Evercore to manage the debut, the newspaper reported. nyti.ms/2jgXFCT

The Denver-based airline is aiming to raise about $500 million, valuing the company at about $2 billion, NYT said, citing sources.

A spokesman for Frontier Airlines, which is owned by private equity firm Indigo Partners, declined to comment. Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan Chase and Evercore were not immediately available for comment outside U.S. business hours.

Bloomberg had reported last year in March that the company had hired Barclays Plc, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup Inc to work on its IPO. bloom.bg/2hWtUXM

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐