UPDATE 1-Frontier eyes resale of AT&T wireless service

NEW YORK Nov 15 Frontier Communications FTR.N plans to expand beyond home phone services in the first half of 2012 with a trial offer of wireless services based on a resale agreement with AT&T Inc (T.N).

Frontier, a wireline telecommunications company with roughly 5.4 million customers in 27 states, said on Tuesday that it is still working out the details of an agreement with AT&T.

The idea is for it to offer a Frontier-branded wireless service by renting space on AT&T's network in order to increase subscriber loyalty by tying customers into another service.

Frontier may offer an extra discount to customers who sign up for wireless on top of home phone and Internet services, said spokesman Steve Crosby. Frontier offers discounts of up to 15 percent for customers using more than one service.

AT&T, the No. 2 U.S. mobile service, is fighting with the U.S. government for approval for its plan to vault to first place with the proposed $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE).

The U.S. Department of Justice sued to block the deal on the grounds that it would hurt competition in the U.S. market. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)