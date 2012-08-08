New Issue-Frontier Communications sells $600 mln in notes

Aug 8 Frontier Communications Corp on
Wednesday sold $600 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $500 million.
Credit Suisse and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.
BORROWER: FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP
AMT $600 MLN COUPON 7.125 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2023
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013
MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 7.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/15/2012
S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 549 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS