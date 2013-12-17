版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 17日 星期二 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-Frontier Communications up 13.6 percent premarket

NEW YORK Dec 17 Frontier Communications Corp : * Up 13.6 percent to $5 in premarket; to buy Conneticut wireline operations from AT&T for $2 billion in cash
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐