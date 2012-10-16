版本:
中国
2012年 10月 16日

Frontline terminates OBO charter contract with Ship Finance

OSLO Oct 16 Norwegian shipping firm Frontline terminated the long term charter contract of an ore-bulk-oil carrier and Ship Finance International simultaneously sold the vessel, Frontline said on Tuesday.

Frontline will make a compensation payment to Ship Finance of approximately $0.5 million, it said.

The transaction will reduce Frontline's obligations under capital leases by approximately $1.1 million and expects to record a loss of approximately $0.1 million on the deal.

