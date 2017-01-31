Tanker firm DHT says net asset value above Frontline's bid

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
OSLO Jan 31 Tanker firm DHT Holdings estimated its net asset value at $5.7 per share on Tuesday, above a non-binding all-share offer made by competitor Frontline , which is currently worth about $5 per share.
Frontline, controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, made an unsolicited offer for its rival during the weekend to acquire all outstanding shares in U.S. listed DHT.
On Tuesday's DHT's management generally refrained from making further comments on the Frontline bid during an earnings call.
During the call, DHT's co-CEOs Trygve Munthe and Sveinung Moxnes Harfjeld said they expected a "choppy" market for crude oil tankers in 2017 but added the firm has a very good downside protection in that the company has low cash break-even rates. (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche)
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: