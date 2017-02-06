DHT Holdings board unanimously rejects Frontline offer

Feb 6 Tanker firm DHT Holdings unanimously rejected late on Sunday the proposed deal by rival Frontline, controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen.

The "Frontline proposal is wholly inadequate and not in the best interests of DHT or its shareholders," DHT Chairman Erik Lind said in a statement.

"We believe that Frontline's proposal substantially undervalues our company and represents an opportunistic attempt to acquire DHT at a low point in the cycle." (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)