UPDATE 2-Norway's Frontline restructures to battle downturn

* Shares soar as shareholders escape dilution
* Chairman to guarantee restructure with $500 mln
* New unlisted company to get new builds, 10 tankers
By Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, Dec 6 Frontline, the
largest independent global oil tanker operator, has unveiled a
restructuring plan that will spare its investors a lot of pain
and force Ship Finance International to take a big hit.
Industry bellwether Frontline will split in two, with the
listed entity relieved of much debt and handed new charter
rates, in an attempt to secure its future in an industry
struggling with weak demand and overcapacity.
Investors cheered the last-minute deal, sending Frontline
shares 25 percent higher, with existing shareholders spared
dilution, the likelihood of lower costs, and the deal winning
the financial backing of the country's richest man.
Central to the deal is Norwegian tycoon John Fredriksen,
Frontline's main owner and chairman, who will put some of his
$10 billion-plus fortune on the line.
Known as Big Wolf, he will provide a $500 million guarantee
to get the deal done and will take a big bet on future upswing
in the industry.
"With significantly reduced cash break-even rates,
Frontline's position over the next years is improved and should
contribute positively to the optional value of the stock," Erik
Nikolai Stavseth, an analyst with Arctic Securities, said in a
note.
Frontline's split will create an unlisted company, Frontline
2012, which will raise $250 million in equity and take over
commitments for newly built ships and related debt, and buy 10
tankers from Frontline at market value.
That would leave the old Frontline with lower debt and lower
charter rates, a welcome development amid the industry downturn.
Yet some warned the industry's fundamentals are still dire
and that the restructure does not alter this.
"The deal does not change any of the fundamentals. It does
reduce cash break-even, which is a plus," said Anders Karlsen,
an analyst at Nordea Markets.
SHIP FINANCE LOSES
The biggest loser is Ship Finance, which is one-third owned
by Fredriksen and agreed to cut existing charter rates for
2012-2015 by $6,500 per day in exchange for one-off compensation
of $106 million.
"Ship Finance is the company that provides the majority of
the relief for Frontline, while banks have been left out of the
restructuring," Arctic Securities said, calling this a
"surprise" move.
Arctic said the deal will cut Frontline's break-even level
for very large crude carriers (VLCC) for 2012 to $17,600 a day
from $25,600 per day.
"Frontline will, with the restructured cash break-even rates
and solid cash position, be among the best positioned tanker
companies to serve its obligations, even if the market remains
very weak," Frontline said.
Ship Finance said the net contribution from Frontline
vessels is about $0.10 per share and the revised charter
agreement could reduce its base dividend to about $0.25 per
share for the next quarter, the company said.
Frontline 2012 will take on much of the risk, and Arctic
Securities predicted it may push for another restructure after
the assets are removed from the public company.
Frontline will take a 10 percent stake in Frontline 2012 and
will be paid for working capital related to the assets it sells.