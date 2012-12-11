RPT-Frontline to terminate two charters with Ship Finance

OSLO Dec 11 Frontline Ltd, the world's
largest independent oil tanker operator, was to receive a net
$11 million after terminating charters on two ore-bulk-oil
carriers, the company said on Tuesday.
The company said it will receive a compensation payment of
$34.5 million due to an early termination of charter contracts
on the two vessels, while it will have to pay $23.5 million to
Ship Finance International, the owner of the ships.
Frontline was renting the ships from Ship Finance to charter
them out to other clients.