Shipping tycoon Fredriksen joins rival to set up new capesize firm

BRIEF-Tidewater says receives continued listing standards notice from NYSE
* Tidewater Inc says receives continued listing standards notice from New York Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO, April 24 Shipping tycoon John Fredriksen is joining one of its shipping firms with rival Knighsbridge Tankers Ltd to create the largest U.S. listed Capesize firm, which will compete with Fredriksen's own dry bulk company Golden Ocean.
Fredriksen's Frontline 2012 and Knightsbridge Tankers will together own a fleet of 39 modern vessels, the firms said on Thursday.
"(This) is in line with our strategic plan of creating pure plays in different shipping segments through consolidation, divestments and spin offs," Fredriksen said in a statement. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord and Gwladys Fouche)
* Abbvie announces topline results from two phase 3 studies investigating veliparib in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer and early-stage triple-negative breast cancer
* Mullen group ltd. Reports first quarter financial results and increased 2017 capital budget