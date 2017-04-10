Frosta examining takeover of Nestle's Italian frozen food business

Citi narrowly tops annual FX traders ranking
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
ZURICH, April 10 German food company Frosta said on Monday it was talking to KitKat maker Nestle about buying its Italian frozen food business.
Frosta has entered exclusive negotiations to buy the business, which includes the brands La Valle Degli Orti, Mare Fresco and Surgela, the Bremerhaven-based company said.
"In the framework of the exclusivity Frosta is currently examining whether such an investment would be beneficial for the company," it said in a statement. (Reporting by John Revill)
CHICAGO, May 24 Commodity trader Glencore Plc's confirmation on Tuesday that it sought a tie up with grains trader Bunge Ltd likely signals the start of a wave of consolidation and partnering in the industry, as middlemen struggle to make profits amid a massive global food glut.
