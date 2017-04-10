版本:
Frosta examining takeover of Nestle's Italian frozen food business

ZURICH, April 10 German food company Frosta said on Monday it was talking to KitKat maker Nestle about buying its Italian frozen food business.

Frosta has entered exclusive negotiations to buy the business, which includes the brands La Valle Degli Orti, Mare Fresco and Surgela, the Bremerhaven-based company said.

"In the framework of the exclusivity Frosta is currently examining whether such an investment would be beneficial for the company," it said in a statement. (Reporting by John Revill)
