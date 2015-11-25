NXP wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy Freescale Semiconductor

WASHINGTON Nov 25 NXP Semiconductors N.V. has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Freescale Semiconductor Ltd, a deal worth $11.8 billion, on condition that it sell its radio frequency power business, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

European Union antitrust regulators approved the deal in September with the same condition. Shareholders of both companies approved the merger in July.

The FTC said that the sale of power amplifier assets will restore competition that would have been lost because of the deal. The Chinese private equity firm Jianguang Asset Management Co. Ltd will buy the assets.

The deal values the merged company at over $40 billion and will create the biggest player in the automotive and industrial semiconductor markets. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Alan Crosby)