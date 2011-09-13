Israel's Frutarom buys U.S. Flavor Systems

JERUSALEM, Sept 13 Israeli food flavourings and specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Tuesday it bought U.S.-based Flavor Systems International Inc. in a deal worth as much as $45 million.

It was the fifth acquisition in 2011 for Frutarom (FRUTq.L), the world's seventh-largest maker of flavours and specialty ingredients.

"Flavor Systems ... considerably expands our activities in the United States, which is the world's largest flavor market, and supports Frutarom's future strengthening and positioning in the global market," President and Chief Executive Ori Yehudai said in a statement.

"We continue the successful implementation of our rapid growth strategy, which combines profitable internal growth in the core segments with strategic acquisitions," he said. "We are confident that this acquisition will also contribute to the continued rapid and profitable growth of Frutarom."

Yehudai said the company has an "excellent acquisitions pipeline" in both developed markets and developing countries, especially in Asia, Central and South America and Eastern Europe.

He said Frutarom would continue to seek out additional strategic acquisitions in an aim to "multiply Frutarom's sales turnover again within the next four years."

On the transaction's conclusion date, expected in the next few weeks, Frutarom will pay $35.3 million. The final price of the deal will be related to future earnings and as a result, the purchase price of the acquisition will range from $29.3 million to $45.3 million.

It will also pay $6.5 million for real estate assets.

Flavor Systems focuses on the development, production, and marketing of sweet and savory flavours to the food and beverage markets. Its sales for the 12 months ending in July were $18.4 million, Frutarom said.

Last month, Frutarom bought UK-based Aromco for $25 million.

Also in 2011, it bought the savory activity of Norwegian company Rieber & Søn, the assets and activities of UK company EAFI and of Christian Hansen Italia. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)