Boutique banks to cash in on UK call for M&A advice

LONDON Dec 13 Smaller investment banks
are hoping to earn more fees at the expense of larger rivals
after Britain's financial watchdog called for independent advice
on takeovers in its report into the near-collapse of Royal Bank
of Scotland.
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) said a lack of
independent advice was partly to blame for Royal Bank of
Scotland's disastrous purchase of parts of Dutch bank ABN Amro
that helped bring RBS to the brink of collapse.
"I think the (FSA comments) are a further endorsement of the
benefits of independent advisory firms," said Robert Leitao,
head of UK investment banking at Rothschild, one of the larger
remaining independent investment banks.
The FSA said in its report on the failure of RBS that
regulated companies should face closer scrutiny of their
takeover plans. Banks should need formal consent from the
regulator for a deal, which could block hostile takeovers.
RBS's takeover of ABN alongside its partners Santander
and Fortis notched up around 600 million pounds in
investment bank advisory fees. About 83 percent of the fees paid
by RBS were contingent on the deal completing.
"The investment banking advice available to the (RBS) board
was largely remunerated on a success fee basis. While this was
common practice at the time, it meant that, as the adviser had a
substantial financial interest in the successful completion of
the transaction, it is difficult to regard the adviser as
independent," the FSA report said.
Matthew Greenburgh, the star banker who led the Merrill
Lynch team advising RBS, pocketed as much as 11 million pounds
for the work, according to reports at the time. Greenburgh has
since left the bank.
Simon Wong, a partner at active investment manager
Governance4Owners, said tougher checks on takeovers might
inhibit overly ambitious bank bosses.
"Acquisitions may be pursued because of the CEO's
empire-building aspirations," he said.
HELPFUL RECOMMENDATION
The FSA's recommendation could help independent investment
banks win more assignments on larger deals, bankers at these
firms said, potentially eroding the share of the overall fee
pool paid to larger Wall Street rivals.
Independent firms have earned $2.4 billion in M&A fees this
year, accounting for 26 percent of the European fee pool and
slightly ahead of their 24 percent share at the 2007 M&A peak,
according to statistics from Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting.
Independent investment banks including Lazard,
Rothschild, Moelis and technology specialist Qatalyst have had
roles on some of Europe's biggest M&A deals this year.
Moelis will pocket around $8 million for advising brewer
SABMiller on the $10 billion purchase of Australia's
Foster's Group, ThomsonReuters/Freeman estimated.
Qatalyst will get the lion's share of a $32-40 million fee
pot as lead adviser to British software company Autonomy,
recently acquired by Hewlett Packard.
Independent investment banks can lack the backing of a big
balance sheet to help fund deals but are more
specialised firms that deal with fewer clients and offer a
narrower product line than big rivals.
They say their advice is more independent because they are
not trying to sell clients additional investment banking
products like debt or equity financing.
"An integrated bank is more invested in a deal because they
often have financing mandates alongside the M&A role. Could you
imagine the M&A guy telling the high-yield guy to forget his
financing fees because the deal did not make sense?" said a
senior banker at an international independent firm.
A senior banker at an integrated investment bank countered
that large Wall Street firms were capable of providing
independent advice.
"The definition of independent depends on the transaction.
We have plenty of pure M&A deals on our books. We are just as
independent as a Lazard or a Rothschild on those," the banker
said.