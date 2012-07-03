UPDATE 2-UK watchdog reviews supervision after Libor scandal

* Wholesale markets conduct set for tougher supervision
* Next Libor probe settlement due by year end
* Libor review widened to look at other prices
* New UK supervisors up and running in April 2013
By Huw Jones
LONDON, July 3 Britain's Financial Services
Authority is reviewing how it supervises wholesale capital
markets following the Libor interbank interest rate-setting
scandal, its chairman Adair Turner said on Tuesday.
The FSA has traditionally focused on dealings affecting
retail markets for financial services and products but this is
now set to change after the record fine last week for Barclays
for attempting to rig the key Libor interbank lending
rate which underpins the pricing of a wide range of financial
instruments and products, with other banks expected to be
implicated too.
"There are no free lunches, and shoddy wholesale practice is
not a victimless act, even in those cases where it is not
defined as a crime," Turner told the watchdog's last annual
meeting before the FSA is replaced by a new supervisory regime
next year.
The FSA has been criticised for not bringing criminal
charges against Barclays for trying to manipulate the pricing
mechanism for setting the London Interbank Offered Rate, and is
expected to be given new sanctions under the criminal laws as a
result.
"We will therefore need to think carefully how far we should
shift our past approach to the supervision of wholesale (market)
conduct, and what resources and skills we need to be more
effective in this area," Turner said.
The FSA will publish its findings in the autumn.
Turner said the Libor scandal is a huge blow to the
reputation of the banking industry.
"The cynical greed of traders asking their colleagues to
falsify their Libor submissions so that they could make bigger
profits has justifiably shocked and angered people, in
particular when we are facing hard economic times provoked by
the financial crisis," Turner said.
Barclays' chief executive Bob Diamond and chief operating
officer Jerry del Missier resigned on Tuesday and the watchdog
also faces questions on its role and effectiveness when the
Libor misdeeds took place.
Members of the public at the annual conference criticised
the FSA for not hitting Barclays harder, and for being a
lobbyist for banks. "You have trusted bankers for far too long
and allowed them to dictate what they want," one speaker said.
NO EVIDENCE
Turner said the next settlement by the other banks being
probed over their past behaviour in helping set the Libor rate
was expected before the end of the year. Other banks still being
investigated include Royal Bank of Scotland.
Criminal charges against Barclays could not be ruled out
after its civil settlement last week either, Turner said.
"The speed at which they (the investigations) get to
conclusion depends on the degree of cooperation of the firms and
a willingness to settle rather than to argue each point," he
said.
Questions have been raised about whether the FSA ignored
warnings of Libor rigging.
"We as the FSA were not aware that there was manipulation
going on. It was not a regulated activity which we directly
supervised," Turner said.
Andrew Bailey, head of banking supervision at the FSA, added
that "the evidence was not there" when the British Bankers'
Association, which sponsors Libor, reviewed it in 2008 at the
time of the banking crisis when banks were no longer lending to
each other.
"The state of knowledge at that time was very much about the
question of how can you ensure a pricing mechanism continues in
a market where there is no activity. The problem of how you deal
with an illiquid market still remains," Bailey said.
The government asked Martin Wheatley, chief executive
designate of the new Financial Conduct Authority, on Monday to
review how Libor is set and should be regulated in future.
Wheatley's findings, due by the end of the summer, will feed
into a draft financial law setting up the FCA next year. It will
look at whether other price references need better supervision.
"It's reasonably well-known that in the London market there
are quite a number of price-fixing mechanisms which can be
referenced ... which are set under more or less deregulated or
self regulated structures," Wheatley said.
The FSA is being scrapped next year and replaced with two
new supervisory bodies -- a prudential regulator at the Bank of
England and the standalone FCA. Turner said the cutover to the
two new bodies is expected in April 2013.