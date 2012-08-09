UPDATE 1-UK's FSA appoints McDermott top crime prosecutor

LONDON Aug 9 Britain's financial watchdog has appointed Tracey McDermott as its top financial crime litigator after a 16-month stint as acting head cemented her reputation as a no-nonsense prosecutor.

Her appointment as the Financial Services Authority's director of the enforcement and financial crime division came after a string of high-profile departures at the FSA which will next year be replaced by the new Financial Conduct Authority.

"This is a particularly exciting time to be part of the leadership of the FSA as we look towards the new regulatory landscape," McDermott said on Thursday.

Lawyers welcomed news the 43-year old, who lists one of her hobbies as "pushing swings" for her two young children, had secured a post that had been open to external candidates.

"From the FSA perspective it is a good appointment," said Peter Snowdon, a partner at law firm Norton Rose.

"She has established a strong presence and is taken quite seriously by the legal world. Credible deterrence is where the FCA is going to go, helping to cement the muscular approach."

McDermott joined the FSA from private practice in 2001.

During her stint as acting head of enforcement, the FSA netted 10 convictions for insider dealing and imposed a record 59.5 million pound ($93 million) fine on British lender Barclays for rigging a global interbank interest rate.

FSA managing director Martin Wheatley, also chief executive-designate of the FCA, said McDermott's achievements sent a clear message to the industry on "where we stand".