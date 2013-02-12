版本:
UBS fined $15 mln for failings in AIG fund sale

LONDON Feb 12 Swiss bank UBS has been fined 9.45 million pounds ($14.80 million) by Britain's financial regulator for exposing customers to unacceptable risk when it sold a fund.

The Financial Services Authority (FSA) said on Tuesday the Swiss-based bank, which was last year fined $1.5 billion for rigging benchmark interest rates, also failed to deal properly with customer complaints about the sale of the AIG Enhanced Variable Rate Fund.
