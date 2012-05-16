UK financial watchdog seeks to ban BGC broker

| LONDON
LONDON May 16 BGC Partners broker
Anthony Verrier faces a lifetime ban from working in the U.K
financial services industry, after he poached staff from rival
Tullett Prebon.
Britain's financial regulator on Wednesday said its decision
to seek a ban was based on a High Court ruling on the case two
years ago.
Verrier's fate is the latest twist in long-running and
colourful feuds between BGC, Tullett and ICAP, some of
the world's largest brokers that match buyers and sellers of
currencies, bonds and swaps in a fiercely competitive market.
The firms have in recent years had regulars feuds, over
poaching and patent infringement, many of which have ended up in
court.
Britain's High Court ruled in 2010 that BGC, its president
Shaun Lynn and Verrier, had conspired to induce ten Tullett
brokers to defect to their firm. Verrier had joined BGC from
Tullett a year earlier.
"In light of the High Court's findings about Verrier's
conduct, we have concluded that he is not fit and proper to be
in the UK financial services industry," said Tracey McDermott,
the FSA's acting director of enforcement and financial crime
said on Wednesday.
The court found that "Verrier stuck to the truth where he
was able to, but departed from it with equanimity and adroitness
where the truth was inconvenient".
Verrier was also found to have "lost or disposed of eight
blackberries" to cover his tracks in the twelve months he was
trying to poach Tullett brokers.
BGC's subsequent appeal against the court ruling was thrown
out in early 20011, before the damages hearing was settled out
of court last April with the rivals refusing to disclose the
size of the settlement.
The regulator said Verrier has appealed against its ban and
the decision will be sent to an independent judicial body known
as the Upper Tribunal, which has the final say.
The FSA register shows Verrier was de-listed in the UK last
September. Two sources with knowledge of the matter said he was
now working for BGC overseas.