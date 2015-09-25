Global regulators reach agreement on bail-in bonds plan for top banks

| Sept 25
Sept 25 Global regulators reached a draft
agreement Friday on a rule on stopping banks being "too big to
fail", by requiring them to hold enough equity capital and bonds
to avoid taxpayers being called on in a crisis.
The proposed rule is known as total loss absorbency capacity
or TLAC, and is considered to be the last major reform after the
2007-09 financial crisis forced governments to shore up lenders.
The rule will apply to nearly all the 30 big banks the FSB
has already deemed to be "globally systemic" such as Goldman
Sachs, Deutsche Bank and HSBC.
"At today's meeting FSB members discussed the TLAC impact
assessments, and agreed the draft final principles and the
updated term sheet," the Financial Services Board (FSB) said in
a statement.
FSB said members support consistent implementation of this
robust minimum standard, adding that the TLAC standard and its
timelines will be finalised by the time of the G20 Summit in
November.
FSB will make policy recommendations based on its assessment
of whether existing or additional policy measures could mitigate
potential risks.
The first version of the Higher Loss Absorbency standard,
which requires the Global Systemically Important Insurers
(G-SIIs) to hold extra buffer on top of the basic capital
requirements, was greenlighted by the FSB.
Role of compensation, corporate governance frameworks and
regulatory enforcement in reducing employee misconduct were also
reviewed by the FSB.
