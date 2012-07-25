F-Secure warns of slowdown after strong Q2

HELSINKI, July 25 Top European security software
maker F-Secure Oyj warned of a slowdown later this
year despite stronger-than-expected sales and profits in the
second quarter.
It said sales from its newly-launched data storage business
would shrink substantially in the second half, hitting group
sales growth and profits, particularly in the fourth quarter.
F-Secure's second-quarter sales grew 12 percent from a year
ago to 39.6 million euros ($47.86 million). Operating profit
rose 26 percent to 5.8 million. Both numbers beat all analysts'
forecasts in a Reuters poll.
"During the quarter, Internet security sales performed very
well in several European countries and in Latin America, showing
robust, double-digit revenue growth," the company said.
F-Secure reiterated it sees 2012 operating profit margin at
around 15 percent and annual sales growth at 5-10 percent.
F-Secure - which competes with larger rivals Symantec
and Intel's McAfee - makes more than half of
its revenue from telecom operators, which sell the firm's
software to their customers.