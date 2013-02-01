UPDATE 1-F-Secure sales rise on internet security sales

HELSINKI Feb 1 Finnish security software maker F-Secure reported a 0.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, saying growing demand for anti-virus and other internet security products made up for weakness in its new cloud services business.

F-Secure forecast on Friday revenue would rise more than 5 percent in 2013 because of evolving internet threats such as malware and targeted attacks on businesses and individual computer users.

Fourth-quarter sales rose to 40.1 million euros ($54 million), in line with expectations in to a Reuters poll.

F-Secure's software is sold mainly through internet service providers. While the company has also expanded into content cloud services which allow users to store content online instead of saving them on their own computer servers, this unit has been hit by weaker corporate spending.

Faced with economic slowdown Europe, which accounted for over 75 percent of revenue last year, F-Secure, which competes with larger U.S. rivals Symantec and Intel's McAfee, has been trying to cut costs.

Its quarterly operating profit, excluding one-off costs such as those related to job cuts in France, rose to 7.4 million euros from 6.5 million in the 2011 period.