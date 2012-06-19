UPDATE 1-FSI sees weak 4th qtr on economic slowdown

* Sees Q4 rev $40 mln-$45 mln vs est $48.1 mln

* Q3 EPS $0.25 vs est $0.21

* Q3 rev up 98 pct to $50.8 mln vs est $50.4 mln

* Shares down 15 pct

June 19 Chip-equipment maker FSI International Inc forecast a weak fourth quarter as customers delay spending amid a global economic slowdown, sending the company's shares down 15 percent in after-hours trading.

FSI International said the scheduling of several facility construction and conversion plans would also affect its capital equipment orders this quarter.

It said it expects current-quarter orders to fall below the $41.8 million generated in the third quarter ended May 28.

SEMI, the global industry association for companies that supply manufacturing technology and materials to the world's chip makers, reported last week that worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings in the first quarter were 9 percent lower than the same period a year ago.

FSI sees gross profit margins of between 34 percent and 36 percent in the fourth quarter, down from about 41 percent in the third quarter, Chief Financial Officer Pat Hollister said on the company's earnings call.

The company, which supplies surface-cleaning equipment for silicon wafers used in chips, expects revenue of $40 million to $45 million in the current quarter.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $48.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, the company posted a net income of $10 million, or 25 cents per share, compared with $4.1 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue rose 98 percent to $50.8 million.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share, on revenue of $50.4 million.

FSI shares, which have risen 21 percent over the last year, were trading down at $3.86 after the bell. They closed at $4.44 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.