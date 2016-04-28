First Quantum's revenue jumps 20 pct as copper production rises

UPDATE 1-Bayer, Monsanto confirm spending plans after meeting Trump
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
April 28 Canadian base metal miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd reported a 20 percent jump in quarterly revenue as copper production rose.
Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to First Quantum was $49 million in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $78 million a year earlier.
Sales revenue rose to $720 million from $602 million.
Copper production increased about 30 percent to 119,287 tonnes.
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.