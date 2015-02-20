Canada's First Quantum profit drops 42.5 pct on low copper prices

BRIEF-Ford's China sales in April up 11 pct y/y
* China sales in April totalled 93,967 vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier
Feb 20 Canadian base metal miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd reported a 42.5 percent drop in quarterly profit on Friday as copper prices plunged to five-and-a-half year lows.
Comparative earnings, excluding one-time items, fell to $76.9 million, or 13 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $133.8 million, or 23 cents, a year earlier.
Revenue for the company, which primarily mines copper but also produces nickel and gold, fell 8.5 percent to $821.2 million. (Reporting by Susan Taylor and Shubhankar Chakravorty; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* China sales in April totalled 93,967 vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet took to the skies in Shanghai for its long-delayed maiden test flight on Friday, a major step for Beijing as it looks to boost its profile in the global aviation market.
* Q1 adj EBITDA up 8 pct at 612 mln eur vs poll avg 598 mln (Recasts lead, adds net income decline,)