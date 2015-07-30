First Quantum shuts Zambia process plant over power supply cuts

LUSAKA, July 30 Canada's First Quantum Minerals
has shut its Sentinel copper processing plant after
Zambia reduced electricity supply to its operations by 24
percent, the company said.
Zambian power utility Zesco Ltd is limiting supplies,
including to mining companies, after water levels at its
hydro-electric plants dropped due to drought.
"Sentinel process plant has been closed since July 27, 2015.
Various options to alleviate the effect on production are being
evaluated," First Quantum said in second quarter results late on
Wednesday.
"Agreement has been reached to redirect the majority of
Sentinel's power allocation to enable Kansanshi to operate close
to full capacity, while delaying the ramp-up at Sentinel."
Kansanshi mine was earlier projected to produce 250 to 265
tonnes of finished copper while the Sentinel was expected to
produce up to 100,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate in 2015.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Jon
Boyle)