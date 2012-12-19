FTC to delay Google anti-trust probe decision-source

WASHINGTON Dec 18 The Federal Trade Commission
(FTC), which had been expected to wrap up an anti-trust probe
into Google within days, will now delay its decision
for weeks, a source said on Tuesday.
Google has been accused of giving competitors in
lucrative areas like travel a lower ranking in search results,
thus making it harder for their customers to find them. Google
has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz had hoped to wrap up the
long-running investigation this month.
Talk of a potential settlement in recent days had suggested
Google would emerge from the more than two-year probe with
little more than a slap on the wrist from the commission.
The delay, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, came
after the European Union took a hard line with the search engine
giant on Tuesday in a parallel investigation.
The EU's antitrust chief, Joaquin Almunia, gave Google a
month to come up with detailed proposals to resolve a two-year
investigation into complaints that it used its power to block
rivals, including Microsoft.
The European Commission has been examining informal
settlement proposals from Google since July but has not sought
feedback from the complainants, suggesting it is not convinced
by what Google has put on the table so far.
Google's critics have accused it of a long list of
wrongdoing - everything from putting its own products high up in
search results to bring them business to "scraping" reviews of
hotels and restaurants from other sites for its own products.
Google had reportedly been prepared to make some changes to
its business practices to secure an end to the FTC investigation
but had balked at allowing regulators to interfere with its
search algorithm. The company was also apparently prepared to
make concessions on certain patent infringement lawsuits.