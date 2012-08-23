FTC wins $478 mln judgment against infomercial scammers

Aug 23 A U.S. judge has issued a $478 million
judgment against the marketers of a series of get-rich-quick
real estate infomercials that the Federal Trade Commission said
duped almost a million consumers with their claims.
The decision, announced by the FTC on Thursday, marked the
largest litigated judgment ever obtained by the agency. It was
part of one of several cases the agency has filed as part of its
mission to deter scams targeting financial distressed consumers.
"This huge judgment serves notice to anyone thinking of
using phony get-rich-quick schemes to defraud consumers,"
Jeffrey Klurfeld, director of the western region of the FTC,
said in a statement.
The FTC filed the lawsuit in June 2009 against the marketers
of the three "systems" for making money quick, including "John
Beck's Free & Clear Real Estate System." The John Beck system
promised to teach consumers how to buy homes for "pennies on the
dollar" during government sales, according to the complaint.
But the FTC said the people behind that system and two
others made false and unsubstantiated claims about how much
money consumers could make using that system and others. Despite
the marketing, nearly all buyers of the $39.95 products lost
money, the FTC said.
U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Nguyen in Los Angeles, who
entered the judgment Tuesday, also imposed a lifetime ban from
infomercial production and telemarketing against three
defendants including Douglas Gravink and Gary Hewitt, who
founded Family Products LLC, the company behind the advertising.
Gravink and Hewitt, who are jointly and severably
responsible for the monetary part of the judgment, will likely
appeal the order to the extent it imposes a lifetime ban, said
Larry Russ, a lawyer for the two at Russ August & Kabat.
"We just believe the evidence doesn't support that kind of a
harsh and broad order," Russ said.
Lawyers for Beck, who is responsible for $113.3 million of
the judgment alongside Gravink and Hewitt, declined comment.
The case is Federal Trade Commission v John Beck Amazing
Profits, LLC et al, U.S. District Court for the Central District
of California, 09-cv-04719