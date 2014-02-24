U.S. freezes assets of work-at-home Web firms promising thousands

Feb 24 A U.S. district court in Utah has frozen
the assets of several Internet business coaches accused of lying
to customers about their potential earnings after signing up for
the services, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.
The companies are Essent Media LLC, Net Training LLC, YES
International, Coaching Department, and Apply Knowledge, the FTC
said in a statement. The commission, which voted 4-0 to sue the
Utah-based defendants, filed a lawsuit against them this month.
"This case halts a massive scam that bilked consumers out of
millions for useless work-at-home kits and business coaching
services," said Jessica Rich, director of the FTC's Bureau of
Consumer Protection. "The defendants duped consumers into
thinking they could earn thousands working from home."
Jonathan Hafen, the lead attorney for the defendants, had no
comment on Monday.
The commission said the companies lured customers by
offering a "proven and guaranteed home job to make $379 a day
from home." But consumers earned little or no money and ended up
heavily in debt, the FTC said.
The legal action came days before a deadline for the FTC and
the Securities and Exchange Commission to respond to a request
for an investigation on Herbalife by U.S. Senator Edward
Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat.
The nutrition and weight loss company faces accusations from
several of Markey's constituents, some civil rights groups and
billionaire investor William Ackman that some Herbalife
distributors promised business coaching to get rich quickly.
Herbalife has said it told distributors that their results
depend on time, energy and dedication.
The two regulators have until the end of the month to
respond to Markey's request.