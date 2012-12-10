FTC probes firms in mobile app space on childrens' privacy

WASHINGTON Dec 10 U.S. regulators are
investigating a number of companies in the mobile app
marketplace for potentially violating rules protecting
children's privacy or requiring accurate disclosures about data
collection, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.
The FTC did a survey of hundreds of mobile apps designed for
children and found that most failed to provide information to
parents about what data were collected.
Many also shared information like the device ID, location
and phone number without telling parents, the FTC said.
The FTC enforces the Children's Online Privacy Protection
Act, which requires companies to take steps to disclose privacy
policies to parents when distributing apps targeted at children.