UPDATE 1-US regulators start probe into children's online privacy

By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON Dec 10 U.S. regulators are
investigating a number of companies in the mobile app
marketplace for failing to protect children's privacy or not
disclosing what information is collected from users, the Federal
Trade Commission said on Monday.
The agency made the disclosure in releasing a report that
found the makers of mobile apps designed for children had
frequently failed to adequately inform parents about what
information was collected about their children.
The information collected could include a child's location
or mobile device number.
"FTC staff has initiated a number of investigations to
address the gaps between company practices and disclosures," the
agency said in a report. It declined to say which companies it
was investigating or how many there were.
The FTC enforces the 1998 Children's Online Privacy
Protection Act, which requires companies to get parental consent
before collecting information about children aged 12 or younger.
To do the study, the agency chose 400 apps designed for
children, 200 from Google Play and another 200 from
Apple's App Store. It looked at disclosures and user
information that was collected and transmitted.
The agency found that 20 percent of the apps disclosed that
they collected information, while 60 percent collected the
device's unique ID and sent it back to the developer, an
advertising network or another third party.
Fourteen of those apps also sent back the user's location
and/or their phone number, the report said.
Neither Apple nor Google responded to requests for comment.
The FTC said the findings, which follow a similar agency
report in February, were "disappointing."
"Staff did find a handful of app developers that were
providing users with simple and short disclosures," the report
said. "(But) most apps failed to provide basic information about
what data would be collected from kids, how it would be used,
and with whom it would be shared."
The Association for Competitive Technology, which represents
more than 5,000 small and medium-sized app developers, said
developers were often unsophisticated about legal obligations
but that the group held workshops and boot camps to train them
in best practices.
"In fact 87 percent of apps are developed by small or micro
businesses that do not have legal departments or privacy experts
on staff," said ACT Executive Director Morgan Reed in a
statement.
There are more than 700,000 apps in Apple's App Store and
700,000 available from Google, the report said. Neither the FTC
nor ACT were able to say what percentage of apps are aimed at
children aged 12 and younger.
Kathryn Montgomery, a university professor who had pushed
for COPPA to become law in 1998, said, "It is clear that there
is an urgent need for the FTC to update its COPPA regulations
and to engage in ongoing enforcement."