U.S. FTC Chairwoman Ramirez to step down

WASHINGTON Jan 13 U.S. Federal Trade Commission chairwoman Edith Ramirez will step down after more than three years as chairwoman and six at the agency, the FTC said on Friday.

Ramirez, who was on the Harvard Law Review with President Barack Obama and later worked for his campaign, steps down effective Feb. 10, the agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Diane Bartz and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Susan Heavey)
