UPDATE 2-FTC sues Shire ViroPharma for fighting generic entry of Vancocin

By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on
Tuesday, accusing it of hijacking a government channel designed
to flag safety issues by using it to fend off generic
competition, the agency said in a statement.
The company filed repeated and "unsupported filings" with
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2006 and 2012 in
order to delay approval of generic competitors to the antibiotic
Vancocin HCI while also raising the price of the drug, the FTC
said.
ViroPharma, which has since been purchased by Shire PLC
, began filing petitions with the FDA in 2006 when the
agency set a streamlined procedure for proving that generic
rivals were the same chemically as Vancocin, whose active
ingredient is vancomycin hydrochloride.
ViroPharma flooded the agency with 46 petitions and other
filings between 2006 and 2012, when a generic version was
finally approved, the FTC said in its complaint. The FDA had
been prepared to approve a generic version in 2010 but the
blizzard of filings slowed approval by a full two years, the FTC
said.
"These repetitive, serial, and meritless filings lacked any
supporting clinical data, which ViroPharma understood it needed
to have any chance of persuading the FDA of its positions," the
FTC said in its complaint.
Shire said in a statement that the lawsuit was "wholly
without merit" and that it would fight the legal challenge.
"ViroPharma's actions were in furtherance of its fundamental
right to petition the government, which is guaranteed and
protected by the First Amendment," Shire said in a statement.
The Irish drug company acquired ViroPharma in 2014.
Vancocin, an antibiotic that targets bacteria in the
digestive tract, was developed by Eli Lilly and sold to
ViroPharma in 2004, according to the FTC complaint.
Michael Carrier, who teaches at Rutgers Law School, said he
had found in a study that drug companies used the FDA's citizen
petition process not to flag safety problems but to delay the
entry of generic rivals.
"Ninety-two percent of these kinds of petitions are denied,"
he said. "This is the first time that the FTC has challenged
(abuse of) the citizen petition process," he said. "They really
are used to delay generic competition."
The FTC voted unanimously to bring the lawsuit.
"Generic medications can save consumers millions of dollars.
When we have reason to believe that a branded drug company
misuses government processes to unlawfully maintain a monopoly
by delaying generic entry, the FTC will act to protect
competition," acting FTC Chairman Maureen Ohlhausen said in a
statement.
