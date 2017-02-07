UPDATE 2-FTC sues Shire ViroPharma for fighting generic entry of Vancocin

(Adds that Shire will fight lawsuit, details from complaint)

By Diane Bartz

WASHINGTON Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of hijacking a government channel designed to flag safety issues by using it to fend off generic competition, the agency said in a statement.

The company filed repeated and "unsupported filings" with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2006 and 2012 in order to delay approval of generic competitors to the antibiotic Vancocin HCI while also raising the price of the drug, the FTC said.

ViroPharma, which has since been purchased by Shire PLC , began filing petitions with the FDA in 2006 when the agency set a streamlined procedure for proving that generic rivals were the same chemically as Vancocin, whose active ingredient is vancomycin hydrochloride.

ViroPharma flooded the agency with 46 petitions and other filings between 2006 and 2012, when a generic version was finally approved, the FTC said in its complaint. The FDA had been prepared to approve a generic version in 2010 but the blizzard of filings slowed approval by a full two years, the FTC said.

"These repetitive, serial, and meritless filings lacked any supporting clinical data, which ViroPharma understood it needed to have any chance of persuading the FDA of its positions," the FTC said in its complaint.

Shire said in a statement that the lawsuit was "wholly without merit" and that it would fight the legal challenge.

"ViroPharma's actions were in furtherance of its fundamental right to petition the government, which is guaranteed and protected by the First Amendment," Shire said in a statement. The Irish drug company acquired ViroPharma in 2014.

Vancocin, an antibiotic that targets bacteria in the digestive tract, was developed by Eli Lilly and sold to ViroPharma in 2004, according to the FTC complaint.

Michael Carrier, who teaches at Rutgers Law School, said he had found in a study that drug companies used the FDA's citizen petition process not to flag safety problems but to delay the entry of generic rivals.

"Ninety-two percent of these kinds of petitions are denied," he said. "This is the first time that the FTC has challenged (abuse of) the citizen petition process," he said. "They really are used to delay generic competition."

The FTC voted unanimously to bring the lawsuit.

"Generic medications can save consumers millions of dollars. When we have reason to believe that a branded drug company misuses government processes to unlawfully maintain a monopoly by delaying generic entry, the FTC will act to protect competition," acting FTC Chairman Maureen Ohlhausen said in a statement. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Dan Grebler)