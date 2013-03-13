FTC eyes mobile, social media with latest online ad rules

WASHINGTON, March 12 Advertisers should think
twice about placing promotional messages on mobile and social
media platforms like Twitter if those ads require disclosures or
disclaimers to avoid being deceptive or unfair, the U.S. Federal
Trade Commission said on Tuesday.
The updated guidelines for online advertising represent the
commission's attempt to catch up to more than a decade of
fast-evolving new technology, from the advent of the mobile
revolution to an explosion in social media like Facebook
and Twitter.
This year, as in the last report issued in 2000, the FTC
holds online advertisers to the same standards of honesty and
full disclosure as newspapers and television.
But the limited space available on mobile platforms
maintained by Twitter, Facebook and others means that it is
difficult to place appropriate disclosures close enough to the
ad, or prominently enough, to ensure users see it.
"Advertisers should make sure their disclosures are clear
and conspicuous on all devices and platforms that consumers may
use to view their ads," the FTC's Lesley Fair said in a blog
post accompanying the 53-page report.
"That means that if an ad would be deceptive or unfair (or
would otherwise violate an FTC rule) without a disclosure - but
the disclosure can't be made clearly and conspicuously on a
particular device or platform - then that ad shouldn't run on
that device or platform," Fair wrote.
And the FTC discouraged the use of pop-ups for disclosures
since they are so often blocked.
"Most webpages viewable on desktop devices may also be
viewable on smartphones," the FTC said in the report.
"Advertisers should design the website so that any necessary
disclosures are clear and conspicuous, regardless of the device
on which they are displayed."
Twitter already requires celebrities and others who endorse
products to disclose that they are being paid. Facebook had no
immediate comment.
"Many of the themes about social media were already surfaced
(by the FTC) a few years ago," said Eric Goldman, Professor of
Law and Director of the High Tech Law Institute at Santa Clara
University School of Law.
He said the FTC's guidelines placed the burden more on
advertisers and users who take payments, than on platform
companies such as Twitter or Facebook. "I don't see anything
that specifically tells Twitter, Facebook or other platforms how
they have to design their platform."
"The guidelines don't have the force of law. but the FTC is
trying to let industry know what it expects industry to do, and
when the industry doesn't do what the FTC wants, the FTC tends
to get cranky."