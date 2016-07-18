MOVES-FTI Consulting appoints Ajay Sabherwal as CFO

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 18 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc has named Ajay Sabherwal as its chief financial officer.
Sabherwal, CFO of Fairpoint Communications Inc since 2010, will start his new role on Aug. 15, FTI said on Monday.
Sabherwal, to be based out of FTI's executive headquarters in Washington, D.C., will also become a member of the company's executive committee. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.