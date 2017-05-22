MOVES-FTI Capital appoints CEO and managing directors

May 22 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc
appointed a new CEO and three managing directors at its
investment banking unit, FTI Capital Advisors, effective
immediately.
The company said Glen Tobias, who has been with FTI
Consulting for more than eight years, will replace Carlyn Taylor
as chief executive officer of the unit.
Taylor would remain with the company as the chairperson of
FTI Capital Advisors, the company said in a statement.
FTI also said Asher Cohen, Peter Gray and James McLain have
joined FTI Capital Advisors as managing directors.
Cohen joins FTI after 12 years with Houlihan Lokey Inc,
while Gray joins from Gerald Metals.
McLain, who has 18 years of M&A and corporate finance
experience, most recently served in Coker Capital Advisors, FTI
said in a statement.
