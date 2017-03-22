版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 22:16 BJT

MOVES-FTI Consulting shuffles leadership in economic consulting, EMEA businesses

March 22 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc named Chris Osborne as head of its economic consulting business and Kevin Hewitt as EMEA chairman, effective immediately.

Osborne and Hewitt were previously co-chairman of the EMEA region, while Osborne also led FTI's economic and financial consulting practice.

John Klick, who led the economic consulting business since 2004, will assume a new executive committee-level role focused on key client relationships, FTI said. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
