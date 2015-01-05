版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 5日 星期一 17:54 BJT

MOVES-FTI Consulting names James Dimech DeBono senior managing director

Jan 5 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc appointed James Dimech DeBono a senior managing director in its economic and financial consulting segment.

DeBono, based in London, will focus on risk management and valuation of complex assets at FTI Consulting, the company said in a statement.

DeBono joins from Grant Thornton, where he was the head of complex asset valuation advisory services. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)
