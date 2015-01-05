MOVES-FTI Consulting names James Dimech DeBono senior managing director

BRIEF-Datatrak International reports Q1 revenue $1.953 million
* Datatrak International, Inc. reports first quarter results of 2017
Jan 5 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc appointed James Dimech DeBono a senior managing director in its economic and financial consulting segment.
DeBono, based in London, will focus on risk management and valuation of complex assets at FTI Consulting, the company said in a statement.
DeBono joins from Grant Thornton, where he was the head of complex asset valuation advisory services. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)
* Amrep Corp - Unit Palm Coast Data entered into settlement agreement and mutual general release with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
* Catalent, Inc. reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results