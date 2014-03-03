Egyptian tycoon Sawiris to buy into German travel group FTI

EMA panel recommends nod for Sanofi, Regeneron's arthritis drug
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
FRANKFURT, March 3 Egyptian billionaire Samih Sawiris is taking a stake of 25 percent to 35 percent in FTI, Germany's fourth-biggest tour operator, the two parties said on Monday.
"We aim for cooperation with an eye to the long run," Sawiris said in a statement.
FTI's founder and chief will keep a majority of shares in the company, which competes with Europe's biggest travel firm TUI .
FTI, which has about 3,500 employees and posted sales of 2.1 billion euros ($2.9 billion) last year, said it had been agreed not to say how much Sawiris was paying for the stake.
Sawiris, a member of Egypt's richest family, runs Orascom Development Holding, operating tourist resorts and real estate projects in Egypt and Europe.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval granting of a marketing authorisation for Sandoz's Rixathon Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukaemia