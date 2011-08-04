UPDATE 1-FTI Consulting Q2 results tops Street

* Q2 adj EPS $0.64 vs est $0.57

Aug 4 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc's quarterly results were above Wall Street estimates as the company was helped by growth in its economic consulting segment and reaffirmed its full-year guidance.

Second-quarter net income rose to $17 million, or 40 cents a share, from $25 million, or 52 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company posted an adjust profit of 64 cents a share.

Total revenue grew 15 percent to $400.4 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to post a profit of 57 cents a share on revenue of $397.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue at its economic consulting segment grew by almost 47 percent to $94.5 million.

FTI also reaffirmed its full-year guidance and said it expects to earn an adjusted profit of $2.30-$2.45 a share on revenue of $1.50-1.54 billion.

Shares of the West Palm Beach, Florida-based company closed at $35.94 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)