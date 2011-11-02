UPDATE 1-FTI Consulting Q3 beats Wall Street

* Q3 EPS $0.70 vs est $0.61
* Q3 rev rises 20 pct
(Follows alerts)
Nov 2 Business advisory FTI Consulting Inc
posted third-quarter profit above analysts'
expectations, helped by growth in its economic consulting
business.
July-September net income rose to $29.4 million, or 70 cents
per share, from $20.12 million, or 43 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 20 percent to $413.8 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 61 cents per
share, on revenue of $385.1 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue at its economic consulting segment grew 61 percent
to $95.7 million.
Shares of the West Palm Beach, Florida-based company closed
at $38.45 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)