UPDATE 1-FTI Consulting Q4 beats estimates

Feb 23 Business advisory firm FTI
Consulting Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit above
analysts' expectations, helped by growth in its economic
consulting segment.
The company, which counts bankrupt Eastman Kodak Co
among its clients, earned $39.9 million, or 93 cents
per share for the quarter, up from $8.9 million, or 19 cents per
share in the same quarter of the previous year.
On an adjusted basis it earned 93 cents per share.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn 67 cents
per share on revenue of $397.3 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
FTI's revenue for the quarter rose 10 percent to $390.7
million, boosted by a 39 percent growth in revenue from its
economic consulting segment.
FTI has made a name as a go-to firm to help businesses in
trouble, including working on Lehman Brothers, the
biggest U.S. bankruptcy. Corporate and finance restructuring is
its biggest earner, and the company is facing rising competition
from investment banks such as Lazard Ltd and Evercore
Partners.
The company expects to earn between $2.80 and $3 per share
in the current year, and sees revenue between $1.60 billion and
$1.72 billion.
Analysts on average are expecting FTI to earn $2.90 per
share on revenue of $1.67 billion for the year.
Shares of the West Palm Beach, Florida-based company closed
at $42.95 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.