MOVES-FTI Consulting hires Jonathan Tyler as investor relations MD

Nov 17 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting appointed Jonathan Tyler as managing director of investor relations.

Most recently, he served as chief commercial officer for Climate-KIC, the European Commission's initiative in new technologies to combat climate change.

Tyler will be based in London. He has also worked with UBS AG, Bear Stearns and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)
