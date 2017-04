MOVES-FTI Consulting names Nigel Churton as GRIP senior adviser

Sept 29 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc appointed Nigel Churton as international senior adviser in its global risk and investigations practice (GRIP).

Churton will be based in London and will provide strategic guidance to clients across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

He previously served as a vice-chairman at global risk consultancy firm Control Risks Group Ltd.

FTI Consulting GRIP advises businesses on investigations, governance, security, political and commercial risk. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)