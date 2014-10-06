版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 6日 星期一 16:34 BJT

MOVES-FTI Consulting names Richard Baxter as senior managing director

Oct 6 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc said it named Richard Baxter as a senior managing director and head of indirect taxation in its European Tax Advisory practice.

Based in London, Baxter will counsel clients regarding commercial value-added tax solutions.

Baxter previously worked with Alvarez & Marsal Taxand LLC, where he was the head of global indirect tax service line since 2009. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐