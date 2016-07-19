MOVES-FTI Consulting expands corporate finance and restructuring team

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc said it had made six appointments in the performance improvement practice within its corporate finance and restructuring division.
The company named Dirk de Waart and Ron Scalzo as senior managing directors, while Joseph DeSantis and Sidharth Malhotra were appointed managing directors.
It also appointed Drew Krut as senior director and Colin Schneeweiss as director.
De Waart, based in Los Angeles, was previously partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers units PRTM and Strategy&.
Scalzo was vice president and practice leader of private equity and supply chain practices at Hitachi Consulting.
DeSantis founded Total Solution Partners and Triple M Management. Malhotra was previously a senior director at KPMG Strategy, while Schneeweiss was previously a senior manager at ServiceSource.
DeSantis and Schneeweiss are based in Atlanta. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.