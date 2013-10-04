FT Partners hires former Goldman banker Haughton

NEW YORK Oct 4 Boutique investment bank FT
Partners said on Friday it hired former Goldman Sachs
banker Jeff Haughton as managing director, based in San
Francisco.
Haughton was most recently co-head of Goldman's global
financial technology group and specialized in the financial
services and technology sectors at the bank for nearly 15 years.
He has advised on such transactions as Visa Inc's $18
billion initial public offering, the $2 billion sale of
CyberSource to Visa, and the $4.4 billion sale of CheckFree to
Fiserv Inc.
FT Partners, which was founded in 2001, focuses exclusively
on financial services and technology.